Lancashire’s (LRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 760 ($9.88) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.16) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 382.20 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 491.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 532.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £932.61 million and a P/E ratio of -19.21. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.78%.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.49), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($562,416.48).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

