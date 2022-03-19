Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $742.62

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.62 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 784 ($10.20). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 769 ($10.00), with a volume of 4,320,806 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.95) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.05) to GBX 900 ($11.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.65).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 777.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 742.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.89%.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,125.99).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.