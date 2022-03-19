Landbox Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $83,600.09 and approximately $110.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.93 or 0.07069072 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.49 or 0.99923037 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032475 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

