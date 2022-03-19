Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Lands’ End updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

LE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,286. The stock has a market cap of $681.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $2,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lands’ End by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lands’ End by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LE. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

