Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LE. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of LE stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $681.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands' End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

