Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LE. StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of LE stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $681.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 180.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 119,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
About Lands’ End (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
