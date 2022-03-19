Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $165.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

