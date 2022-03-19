Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.57. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

