Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

LNTH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lantheus by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lantheus by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

