Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of LPI opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

