Larry Dean Edwards Acquires 5,180 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,704.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$16.25 on Friday. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.47 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

