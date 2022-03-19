Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,168,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 121,246 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,509,000 after acquiring an additional 153,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

NYSE:LEA opened at $144.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.92. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

