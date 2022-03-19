Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,250 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 176,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 272,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.92%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

