Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,905 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHK. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,931,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,042 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $43.47 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.35.

