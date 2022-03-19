Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 212,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,159,000. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.30. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

