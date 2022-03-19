Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 219 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 123,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.18. 3,406,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,193. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

