Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,903 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,623,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084,971. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

