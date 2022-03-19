Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

AAPL stock opened at $163.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

