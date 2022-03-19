Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $441,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.18. 8,895,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

