Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $118.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

