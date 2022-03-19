Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,750,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after buying an additional 200,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.57 on Friday, hitting $281.16. 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.98 and a 200-day moving average of $300.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

