Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,033.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,826. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.19.

