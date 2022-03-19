Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,012,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.