Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46,571 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.29. 264,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,861. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $102.30.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.