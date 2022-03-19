Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.49 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,875,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU opened at $33.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

