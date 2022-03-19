Ledger Susan St. Sells 5,879 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 5.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Okta by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

