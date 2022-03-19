Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $53.94. 172,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,911. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

