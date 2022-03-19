Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lennar by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

