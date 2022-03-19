Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $710,480.82 and $1,002.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,992.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.68 or 0.07074293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00269848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00745637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072859 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00475722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00415408 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.