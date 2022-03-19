Level Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 240 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 240 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

