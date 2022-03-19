Level Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $144,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.
Shares of BLV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 161,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,874. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $107.11.
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.