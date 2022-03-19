Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $750,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.33. 805,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

