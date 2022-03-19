Level Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 61,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after acquiring an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,076,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 30,410,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

