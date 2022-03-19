Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West increased its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

