Level Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.54. The stock had a trading volume of 85,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,417. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $154.95 and a 1-year high of $223.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

