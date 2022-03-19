Lewis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 175,343 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 175,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,159,000. Walt Disney accounts for 28.5% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,878,713,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.