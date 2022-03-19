LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Sells $462,038.17 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $125.74 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.60.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.
About LGI Homes (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
