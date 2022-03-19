LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Sells $462,038.17 in Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $125.74 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,082,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

