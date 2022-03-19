Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $13.30

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.30, but opened at $13.76. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 41,832 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

