Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,903. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.70.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,302,270. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,890,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Life Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,166,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.