Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $7.35. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 16,195 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44.
About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
