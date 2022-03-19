Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $311.66 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $264.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.67.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC upped their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

