Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCTX. TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Dawson James restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.42.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%. Research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

