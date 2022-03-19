Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. 537,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.11. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Liquidia by 4,365.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

