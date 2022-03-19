Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.