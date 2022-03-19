Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.05. 3,008,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $531,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

