Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.98. 2,976,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,785. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

