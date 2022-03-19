Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.67. 8,953,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,511. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

