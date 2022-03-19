Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lument Finance Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lument Finance Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

LFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

LFT stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $68.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

