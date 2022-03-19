LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.