Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.55.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.63 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 106,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 10.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,691,000 after purchasing an additional 151,133 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

