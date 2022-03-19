Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

Shares of M traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,236,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,977,878. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

