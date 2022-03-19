Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.